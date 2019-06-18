See All Podiatric Surgeons in Longview, TX
Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Longview, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM

Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sharp works at East Texas Foot Center in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sharp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bert E. Sharp Dpm P.A.
    Bert E. Sharp Dpm P.A.
613 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601
(903) 757-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Jun 18, 2019
I have seen Dr. Sharp several times for different things over the last several years. What I really like about him is that he not one to jump to surgery. He will work with you to try several non-surgical options first. The staff is very friendly. At times I've had to wait for a while, or even reschedule, but that was because of an emergency surgery or something similar. Overall, he is a great doctor.
Gary — Jun 18, 2019
    Gary — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316900376
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharp works at East Texas Foot Center in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sharp’s profile.

    Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
