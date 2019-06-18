Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM
Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sharp works at
Dr. Sharp's Office Locations
Bert E. Sharp Dpm P.A.613 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 757-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Sharp several times for different things over the last several years. What I really like about him is that he not one to jump to surgery. He will work with you to try several non-surgical options first. The staff is very friendly. At times I've had to wait for a while, or even reschedule, but that was because of an emergency surgery or something similar. Overall, he is a great doctor.
About Dr. Bert Sharp, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316900376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.