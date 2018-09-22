Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD
Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Ayi works at
Dr. Ayi's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayi?
She is an outstanding clinician. Explains stuff very well and willing to listen. She is very confident and understands her job very well.
About Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1083670343
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ayi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayi works at
Dr. Ayi speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.