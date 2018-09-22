See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Fargo, ND
Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD

Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Ayi works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayi's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2018
    She is an outstanding clinician. Explains stuff very well and willing to listen. She is very confident and understands her job very well.
    Potomac, MD — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1083670343
    Education & Certifications

    • Creighton University Medical Center
    • Good Samaritan Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Infectious Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayi works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Ayi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

