Dr. Bertha Baum, DO

Dermatology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bertha Baum, DO is a Dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Baum works at Advanced Dermatology in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Center for Dermatology
    A Center for Dermatology
2766 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
  2. 2
    Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Specialist
    Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Specialist
1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 800, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Age Spots
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Conditions
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melasma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Primary Hyperhidrosis
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
Scars
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Blemishes
Skin Diseases
Skin Laxity
Skin Procedures
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Aug 30, 2022
Very pleased with Dr Baum and her team. Great and personalized assistance . Cordial and efficient team Her diagnosis and procedures are highly recommended . I have been a patient for more than 6 years and would not even thing of lolking for any other dermatologist
D . Goldstein
    D . Goldstein — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bertha Baum, DO

    Dermatology
    13 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1801162094
    Education & Certifications

    Dermatology Research Fellowship
    Larkin Community Hospital
    Westchester General Hospital
    NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertha Baum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baum has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

