Overview of Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD

Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Cabrera works at Bertha Cabrera MD in Chicago, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.