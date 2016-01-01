Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD
Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations
-
1
Bertha Cabrera MD2600 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 235-0474
-
2
Bertha Cabrera601 W Central Rd Ste 1, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 394-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabrera?
About Dr. Bertha Cabrera, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235142241
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co
- Luth Genl Hosp
- U Central del Este
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Dr. Cabrera speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.