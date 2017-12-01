Dr. Bertholet Desir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertholet Desir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bertholet Desir, MD
Dr. Bertholet Desir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Desir works at
Dr. Desir's Office Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Medical Care Practice763-765 Nostrand Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (718) 398-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desir?
Very caring and compassionate physician .. extremely smart. I would def recommend to see dr desir if you are looking for a great psychiatrist!
About Dr. Bertholet Desir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1730108390
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desir works at
Dr. Desir has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.