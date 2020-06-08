Overview

Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Caruthers Jr works at BERTRAM CARUTHERS JR M D P A in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.