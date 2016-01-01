Dr. Bertram Drury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertram Drury, MD
Overview of Dr. Bertram Drury, MD
Dr. Bertram Drury, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shiloh, IL.
Dr. Drury's Office Locations
Obstetrics/Gynecology at Shiloh1414 Cross St Ste 240, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2390
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bertram Drury, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drury has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drury.
