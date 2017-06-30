Dr. Bertram Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertram Graves, MD
Overview of Dr. Bertram Graves, MD
Dr. Bertram Graves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Graves' Office Locations
Zenith Healthcare LLC3737 N Meridian St Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 584-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graves is the best doctor I've ever had! Very thorough and concerned with your health.
About Dr. Bertram Graves, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.