Ophthalmologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD

Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Matsumoto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matsumoto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians
    3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-0206
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash Univ
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matsumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matsumoto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Matsumoto’s profile.

    Dr. Matsumoto has seen patients for Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsumoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matsumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matsumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

