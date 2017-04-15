See All Ophthalmologists in Auburn, AL
Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD

Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Anz II works at Medical Arts Eye Clinic in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anz II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Eye Clinic & Optical
    1805 Lakeside Cir, Auburn, AL 36830 (334) 821-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Drusen
Diplopia
Ocular Hypertension
Drusen
Diplopia

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 15, 2017
    This is the only place I will go for eye exams and eyeglasses. Friendly, professional staff.
    MStevnz in Auburn, Al — Apr 15, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD
    About Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD

    Ophthalmology
    48 years of experience
    English
    1598778912
    Education & Certifications

    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    Jackson Memorial Hospital
    UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Duke University
    Ophthalmology
