Dr. Bertrand Liang, MD

Neurology
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bertrand Liang, MD

Dr. Bertrand Liang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University.

Dr. Liang works at St John Medical Center Inc in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liang's Office Locations

    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-7810
    Center for Cardiovascular Medicine
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-7810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Head CT Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Head CT Scan
Autonomic Disorders
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Bertrand Liang, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1396010856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University
    • Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liang works at St John Medical Center Inc in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Liang’s profile.

    Dr. Liang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

