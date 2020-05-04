Overview of Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD

Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.