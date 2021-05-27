Dr. Besma Samdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Besma Samdani, MD
Overview
Dr. Besma Samdani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flourtown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Samdani works at
Locations
-
1
Hillmont GI, PC1811 Bethlehem Pike Bldg C-300, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samdani?
Very nice visit. Dr. Samandi was very personable, pleasant and professional. We talked, she listened, she explained everything thoroughly and I was singularly her focus. No rushing. I felt comfortable with her and confident in her knowledge and expertise.
About Dr. Besma Samdani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1730136219
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- Jacobi Medical center
- Jacobi Medical center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samdani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samdani accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samdani works at
Dr. Samdani has seen patients for Nausea, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Samdani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.