Dr. Bess Brackett, MD
Overview of Dr. Bess Brackett, MD
Dr. Bess Brackett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati - MD and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Brackett works at
Dr. Brackett's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Affiliates Medical Group Sacramento555 Capitol Mall Ste 570, Sacramento, CA 95814 Directions (916) 441-0400
-
2
Yosemite Pathology Medical Group Inc100 Mission Blvd, Jackson, CA 95642 Directions (209) 257-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have never looked forward to going to the doctor's office until Dr. Brackett. She was awesome. She did such a great job putting my ankle back the way it was before hitting a deer on my motorcycle. She really took the time to explain each step through my recovery so I knew what to expect. As well as suggest natural remedies to help my body heal. Thank you so much for working with me to get me back on two wheels with the wind in my hair.
About Dr. Bess Brackett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1043269491
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital In Cleveland, Oh Associated With Case Western Reserve
- University of Cincinnati - MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackett speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.
