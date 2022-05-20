Dr. Betania Reyes-Matos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes-Matos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betania Reyes-Matos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betania Reyes-Matos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Reyes-Matos works at
Locations
-
1
IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic111 Webb Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9447Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LA DRA BETANIA REYES ES UNA DRA EXCELENTEMENTE DEDICADA A SUS PACIENTES LO Q MUCHOS DRS. HOY DIA NO HACEN, SIEMPRE TIENE UNA SONRISA Y ES UNA DRA DEDICA EN TODA LA PALABRA A SU PROFECION LA CALIFICARIA COMO UNA DE LAS MEJORES EN LA CLINICA GRACIAS POR SU SERVICIO Y DEDICACION A NOSOTROS SUS PACIENTES 101% RECOMENDADA MUCHO EXITO DIOS LA BENDIGA Y PROTEJA SIEMPRE LA AMAMOS
About Dr. Betania Reyes-Matos, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1629031679
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes-Matos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes-Matos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes-Matos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes-Matos works at
Dr. Reyes-Matos speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes-Matos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes-Matos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes-Matos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes-Matos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.