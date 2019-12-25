Overview of Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD

Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Amspaugh works at Physicians Eye Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.