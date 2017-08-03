See All Pediatric Urologists in Redmond, WA
Dr. Beth Andersen, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Andersen, MD

Dr. Beth Andersen, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Andersen works at Swedish Pediatric Specialty Cre in Redmond, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andersen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dynacare Northwest Inc
    18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care
    1101 Madison St Ste 800, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Seattle Children's Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2017
    Excellent care. We trusted Dr Andersen with a necessary surgery when he was still an infant. She took the time to explain the different treatment options as well as addressing our many questions. Very calm and caring. Wonderful experience and very glad our son had her as a Dr. Care as it should be.
    Seattle WA — Aug 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Beth Andersen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1750465472
    • 1750465472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seattle Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

