Dr. Beth Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Andersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Andersen, MD
Dr. Beth Andersen, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen's Office Locations
-
1
Dynacare Northwest Inc18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (206) 215-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care1101 Madison St Ste 800, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andersen?
Excellent care. We trusted Dr Andersen with a necessary surgery when he was still an infant. She took the time to explain the different treatment options as well as addressing our many questions. Very calm and caring. Wonderful experience and very glad our son had her as a Dr. Care as it should be.
About Dr. Beth Andersen, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750465472
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Childrens Hospital
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.