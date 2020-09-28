Dr. Beth Bartholomew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Bartholomew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Bartholomew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
1
Daytona Heart Group695 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-8722
2
Lewis & Klancke Cardiology P.A.780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 265-5926
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen the doctor 5 times already and each visit has been a pleasure. The office staff is excellent, very friendly and professional. Doctor Bartholomew has been very through with me as a new patient last year, prescribing required testing, going over results with me and making her recommendations accordingly. I am very happy with doctor Bartholomew and her staff.
About Dr. Beth Bartholomew, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649230103
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Shands Hosp U Fl
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.