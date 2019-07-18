Dr. Beth Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Benson, MD
Dr. Beth Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Largo, FL.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8767Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
A Place For Women10011 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 393-2800
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6177
Bayfront Family Health Center700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Benson when my doctor of many years retired. I was so happy to find out she was an awesome replacement. When she left the Diagnostic Clinic I decided to make the trip to stay with her. She is a wonderful doctor and I would highly recommend her to all family and friends.
About Dr. Beth Benson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205811197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Illinois State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.