Dr. Beth Berrettoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berrettoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Berrettoni, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Berrettoni, MD
Dr. Beth Berrettoni, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Berrettoni works at
Dr. Berrettoni's Office Locations
-
1
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berrettoni?
Dr. Berrettoni is very thorough and attentive to my needs!
About Dr. Beth Berrettoni, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124022645
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrettoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berrettoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berrettoni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berrettoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrettoni works at
Dr. Berrettoni has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrettoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrettoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrettoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrettoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrettoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.