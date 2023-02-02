Dr. Beth Biggee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Biggee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Biggee, MD
Dr. Beth Biggee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Biggee's Office Locations
Orthopaedics Northeast PC29 Stiles Rd Ste 102, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedics Northeast LLC575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 794-1946
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very open about my condition- heard and interpreted what I was saying-
About Dr. Beth Biggee, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biggee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Biggee has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biggee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.