Overview of Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD

Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Bulawa works at Greeneville Family Practice Associates in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.