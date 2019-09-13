Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD
Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Bulawa's Office Locations
1
Greeneville Family Practice Associates1404 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2100, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-1189
2
Takoma Medical Office Building438 E Vann Rd Ste 200, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
awesome surgeon and staff- they really care about their patients and treat them as a person not just a number
About Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285620781
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.