Dr. Beth Bureau, DDS
Overview
Dr. Beth Bureau, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Soundental Associates, P.C.655 Saw Mill Rd Ste 3, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 533-1346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Bureau, DDS
- Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1114091766
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bureau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bureau accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bureau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bureau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bureau works at
Dr. Bureau speaks Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Bureau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bureau.
