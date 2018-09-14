Overview

Dr. Beth Buscher, MD is a Dermatologist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Buscher works at Continental Continence Center in New Milford, CT with other offices in Newtown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Keloid Scar and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.