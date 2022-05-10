Dr. Beth Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Cohen, MD
Dr. Beth Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Cohen Beth A MD PC371 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 424-1864
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Dr. Cohen has been my neurologist since 2016 when I had a major spinal cord injury leaving me with full body tremors and a cervical fusion. She now treats me for my lumbar fusion which has left my left leg basically at a paralyzed level. She is the most caring and highly educated Doctor! My foot was blue she ordered a STAT MRI, it was done the next day! She ordered a transport chair, done and received a week later. She truly cares about the well being of her patients and making them feel better, she listens to you and your concerns and addresses everyone. She is not only a Doctor but she is a Woman of God and that right there makes my heart and soul hearty! There is NO other neurologist I trust for my spine then Dr. Cohen. 5 stars isn’t enough to rate her or her staff. Highly recommend her practice.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902901135
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
