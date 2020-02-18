Overview of Dr. Beth Collins, MD

Dr. Beth Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University College Dublin and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Collins works at Beth Collins, MD - Guilford in Guilford, CT with other offices in Mystic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.