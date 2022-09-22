Dr. Beth Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Colombo, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Colombo, MD
Dr. Beth Colombo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leominster, MA.
Dr. Colombo works at
Dr. Colombo's Office Locations
Francis A D'ambrosio Sr M.d.50 Memorial Dr, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-4270
Central Maine Medical Center300 Main St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 784-4539
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2931
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Colombo at the end if April with chronic sinusitis and no ability to smell. I got dx with nasal polyps and has surgery to remove them. Everything went perfectly. She was very attentive, answered all my questions, and was very quick to respond to my MyChart questions. I would reccomend anyone to her!
About Dr. Beth Colombo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colombo has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.
