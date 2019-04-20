Dr. Beth Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Cook, MD
Dr. Beth Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Summerville Office75 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 832-5096Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 12:15pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cook is one the doctors I’ve met in Summerville. She’s caring, knowledgeable and very thorough. She made sure I understood all options available for my situation. Also gave a step by step of my procedure. That definitely assisted with my nervousness. THANK YOU, DR COOK.
About Dr. Beth Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396791471
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- Charleston Area Med Ctr Women & Chldn
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Marshall Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods.