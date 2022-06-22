Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Cronin, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Cronin, MD
Dr. Beth Cronin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Prairie Health Center355 Prairie Ave, Cranston, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-0570
- 2 1 Randall Sq Ste 202, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-6339
Women Infants Hospital2 Dudley St Ste 580, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122
Beth did my hysterectomy several years ago. She was super LGBTQ+/ trans-friendly, respected pronouns, and didn't do any of the things like pushing me on "are you really sure you want this?" She made the pre and post-op pelvic exam as quick and dysphoria free as possible. The surgery was great and she was super friendly and accommodating.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Cronin works at
Dr. Cronin has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more.
