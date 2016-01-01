Dr. Beth Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Houston Women's Care Associates, 7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054, (713) 347-4124
The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
English
NPI: 1740455997
Case Western Reserve University, Obstetrics and Gynecology
WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
