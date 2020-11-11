Overview

Dr. Beth Del Savio, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Del Savio works at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.