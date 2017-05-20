Overview of Dr. Beth Duncan, MD

Dr. Beth Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Paul E Howard MD in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.