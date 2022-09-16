Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Duvall, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Duvall, MD
Dr. Beth Duvall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Duvall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Duvall's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Orthopedics in Oakwood105 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 140, Oakwood, OH 45409 Directions (937) 395-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duvall?
She is outstanding! Attentive, thorough, and great attention to detail
About Dr. Beth Duvall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891772216
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvall works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.