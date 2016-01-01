Dr. Beth Ebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Ebel, MD
Dr. Beth Ebel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Ebel's Office Locations
Pediatric Clinic at Harborview329 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- Harborview Medical Center
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952491847
- RWJ Clin Scholars Program U Wash
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ebel speaks Spanish.
