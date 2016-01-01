Overview

Dr. Beth Fisher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Christianacare Primary Care At Middletown East in Middletown, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.