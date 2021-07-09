Dr. Beth Freedland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Freedland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Freedland, DO
Dr. Beth Freedland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine. and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Freedland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freedland's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Beth Freedland, DO7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 301A, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 961-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedland?
On time, as expected. Clean and friendly office.
About Dr. Beth Freedland, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1003816034
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedland works at
Dr. Freedland has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freedland speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.