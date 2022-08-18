Dr. Beth Goldberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Goldberg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Beth Goldberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
East Avenue Dental Care111 East Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 993-6756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Beth Goldberg, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1629166152
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.