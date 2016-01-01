Dr. Beth Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Green, MD
Dr. Beth Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Children's Eye Care of Los Gatos250 Almendra Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 683-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Green, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013082072
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Sick Chldn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Sepulveda Va-Ucla
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
