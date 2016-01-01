Overview

Dr. Beth Hochman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hochman works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.