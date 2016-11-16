Overview of Dr. Beth Jayne, MD

Dr. Beth Jayne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Jayne works at Huntersville Ped/Internal Med in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Watertown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.