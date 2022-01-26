Overview of Dr. Beth Jelinek, MD

Dr. Beth Jelinek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumberland, MD.



Dr. Jelinek works at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.