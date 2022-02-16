Dr. Beth Julian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Julian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
California Orthopaedic Surgery & Hand Institute625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 250, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-5848
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I felt very comfortable and at ease with her and her staff, but I'm disappointed because I can't locate her to make an appointment!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1275645236
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Julian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julian has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Julian speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Julian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julian.
