Dr. Beth Karlan, MD

Oncology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beth Karlan, MD

Dr. Beth Karlan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Karlan works at UCLA Health, OBGYN Oncology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karlan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health, OBGYN Oncology Beverly Hills
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Beth Karlan, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609859586
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCLA Med Sch
Residency
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Internship
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beth Karlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Karlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karlan works at UCLA Health, OBGYN Oncology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karlan’s profile.

Dr. Karlan has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

