Dr. Beth Kimball, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Ypsilanti, MI
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beth Kimball, MD

Dr. Beth Kimball, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Kimball works at IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Appendicitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kimball's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery
    5325 Elliott Dr Ste 104, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-8150
  2. 2
    Ellen Thompson Womens Health Center
    5320 Elliott Dr Rm 203, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Appendicitis
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Breast Cancer
Appendicitis
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2020
    One nice doctor lady and fabulous surgeon
    RonMazur — Jul 10, 2020
    About Dr. Beth Kimball, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508806357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Kimball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimball works at IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kimball’s profile.

    Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Appendicitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

