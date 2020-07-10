Overview of Dr. Beth Kimball, MD

Dr. Beth Kimball, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Kimball works at IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Appendicitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.