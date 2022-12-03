Dr. Beth Kurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Kurt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Kurt, MD
Dr. Beth Kurt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).
Dr. Kurt works at
Dr. Kurt's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-1925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful bedside manner. Dr. Kurt is knowledgeable and kinda winning combination.
About Dr. Beth Kurt, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Jude Children's Research Hospital (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
- Michigan State University (CHM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurt.
