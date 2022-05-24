Overview of Dr. Beth Lafont, MD

Dr. Beth Lafont, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Lafont works at Associates In Central OH OB/GYN in Dublin, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Reynoldsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.