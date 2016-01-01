Dr. Beth Lertzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lertzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Lertzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Genesee Valley Derm & Lser Cntr2250 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6770
Wny Genesee Valley Dermatology Laser & Spa300 White Spruce Blvd Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6770
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Dermatology
Dr. Lertzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lertzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lertzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lertzman works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lertzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lertzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lertzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lertzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.