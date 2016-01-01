Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Lloyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Lloyd, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Venice and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Visiting Angels677 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 467-3442
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lloyd?
About Dr. Beth Lloyd, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205900388
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Sports Medicine Institute
- howard university hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.