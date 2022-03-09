Overview

Dr. Beth Marcus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

