Overview

Dr. Beth McLellan, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. McLellan works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.